Post Malone’s “Sunflower” breaks streaming record previously held by PSY

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

After dominating the streaming charts when it was released nearly a decade ago, PSY‘s “Gangnam Style” has been dethroned. Taking its place is Post Malone and Swae Lee‘s 2018 smash, “Sunflower.”

The track, which featured in Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, broke the Billboard record for spending the most weeks on its Streaming Songs chart. “Sunflower” just notched its 123rd week — first appearing on the chart in November 2018 — and after U.S. fans streamed it an additional 7.8 million times, it officially nudged PSY out of first place.

Previously, “Gangnam Style” held the record after spending 122 weeks on the chart. It fell off in September 2015.

Whether Post Malone can maintain his record-breaking streak has yet to be seen. Currently, Imagine Dragons‘ “Believer” holds third place, with 109 weeks spent on the chart, while The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” has been pushed into fourth place, with 97 weeks.

Rounding out the top five is Luis Fonsi‘s “Despacito,” which features Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.