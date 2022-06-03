Post Malone’s ‘﻿Twelve Carat Toothache’﻿ is finally here!

Courtesy Republic Records

Post Malone finally unleashed his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, and it is laced with collaborations.

The new album contains the previously released tracks “Cooped Up” featuring rapper Roddy Ricch and “One Right Now” with The Weekend. Posty also tapped Doja Cat to assist on the bouncy single “I Like You (A Happier Song)” and The Kid LAROI for the pensive track “Wasting Angels.”

The collaborations aren’t a surprise because during the three years fans waited for this new album, Post hopped on several collaborative tracks with artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, DJ Khaled and Big Sean.

Other standout tracks on the album include “I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song),” “Wrapped Around Your Finger” and “Lemon Tree,” which all show off Post’s flexible vocals and evocative lyrics.

The Grammy nominee previously told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe that this album is a departure from his previous works. “I think this whole record is the most honest record I’ve made,” he said at the time. “Every song in there tells a story.”

He also declared that this new work is his favorite because he took his time perfecting it. He also said it reignited his love of making music. “We had enough time to work on it, that’s for sure,” he said. “At the beginning it was rough. But then I came into what I like to do and who I am and what makes me happy.”

Twelve Carat Toothache is the follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding.

