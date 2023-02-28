Power-up: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ now opening April 5

Universal Pictures

Universal’s star-packed animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie is getting bumped up two days. The film, which features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, will now hit theaters in the States on the same day it will debut in more than 60 markets all over the world: April 5.

The Illumination Entertainment, Universal and Nintendo collabo was initially set for a U.S. debut on April 7, with overseas markets, including movie-hungry China, getting a two-day head start.

The movie also stars the voices of Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The rest of the film’s voice cast includes Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario since the ’90s, will also be featured in “surprise cameos.”

