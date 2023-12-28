President-turned-movie producer Barack Obama nominates some of his own movies among year’s best

Colman Domingo in ‘Rustin’ – Netflix/Parrish Lewis

With the year winding down, many critics are dropping their lists for the year’s best films, and former president-turned-movie producer Barack Obama has now done the same.

Obama did include some of his own movies in the list, so he admits it’s not exactly an impartial ranking, explaining, “I’m biased.”

“Earlier this year, writers and actors went on strike to advocate for better working conditions and protections. It led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better,” he began a post on social media.

“Here are some films that reflect their hard work over the last year — including some like Rustin, American Symphony, and Leave the World Behind that we were proud to release,” he explained, referring to Higher Ground Media, the company he founded with former first lady Michelle Obama.

The former president’s “other favorite movies” included:

Alexander Payne‘s dramedy The Holdovers; the tech biopic Blackberry starring Always Sunny‘s Glenn Howerton; Christopher Nolan‘s star-packed nuclear drama Oppenheimer; the satirical comedy American Fiction; the family murder drama Anatomy of a Fall; the Japanese drama Monster; director Celine Song‘s romantic drama Past Lives; Ben Affleck‘s Michael Jordan-based movie Air; the romantic drama Polite Society; and the family drama A Thousand and One.

To his post, which has some 6 million views on X, formerly Twitter, Obama added, “What films did I miss?”

