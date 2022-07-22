Priyanka Chopra celebrates six-month birthday of her and Nick Jonas’ child

Antony Jones/Getty Images

Malti is six months old, and no one is more excited than her proud parents, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The Quantico actress split the honor of her 40th birthday with her bundle of joy in a new Instagram post, where Malti is sporting a onesie that declares “6 months.”

“Just a girl and her birthday squad!” Priyanka wrote. “So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far).”

She continued, “The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my [love] @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl.”

“I’m so touched by all the birthday love I’ve received this year,” the actress added. “The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life.”

While Priyanka shared a handful of photos from her own birthday celebrations in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the standout snap is second in the carousel of photos, which shows Malti celebrating her six-month birthday.

Malti is wearing a little pink tutu and has a white headband with a bow on it as she is held in her mother’s arms. Meanwhile, Nick is holding up a small birthday cake along with the note, “Happy 6 months B-day MM.”

As previously reported, Nick and Priyanka spoke openly about Malti spending “100 plus days in the NICU” shortly after birth but didn’t explain what caused her health scare.

