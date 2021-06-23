Promposal: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR Prom Concert Film’ airs next Tuesday

Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo just graduated from high school, but she’s not having her prom until June 29 — and you’re invited.

More specifically, Olivia’s SOUR Prom Concert Film will stream on her YouTube channel on Tuesday, June 29, at 8:30 p.m. PT. Fans will be able to watch Olivia perform songs from her record-breaking number-one album SOUR, including “Drivers License,” “good 4 U” and “Deja Vu.”

A half-hour before the show starts, fans can join Olivia on her YouTube page for the official SOUR Prom Pre-Party, where she’ll answer questions and share behind-the-scenes stories.

After the event, Olivia will release a line of exclusive SOUR Prom merch via her webstore.

