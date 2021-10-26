Put a ring on it: Here are all the details on Taylor Swift’s new ‘Red’ bling

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift always delivers when it comes to iconic merch items. Now, we’ve got the details on her latest creation: an affordable replica of the blinged-out ring she sports on the cover of Red (Taylor’s Version).

The ring is a collaboration between Taylor, jewelry designer Cathy Waterman and her daughter, Claire Winter Kislinger, a longtime friend of Taylor’s. It was inspired by Waterman’s signature “Love” ring, which Taylor was gifted in 2011 and wore while writing the original Red album.

The trio came up with a custom diamond-shaped and diamond-studded “Red” ring that features prominently on the Red (Taylor’s Version) album cover, and they decided to make the ring accessible for fans as well. So they worked on a silver-plated cubic zirconia version, available now on Taylor’s website for $45.

“Our friendship has always been really important to me,” Kislinger says in a statement. “Taylor is such a steady, reliable friend. The collaboration is significant to me personally and for the brand as well. My mom has always said that the people she wants to be associated with most are talented, strong, hard-working women. Check. Check. Check.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) comes out November 12.

