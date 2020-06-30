Queens of Pop: Dua Lipa's team is trying to arrange a Madonna collaboration

Madonna: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp; Dua Lipa: Hugo Comte

Recently, Dua Lipa said she admired Madonna because she proved that there’s no age limit for women in pop music. Now, she might have the opportunity to get some career longevity advice directly from the Queen of Pop herself.

Speaking to the British publication Music Week, Ben Mawson — one of the co-founders of Dua’s management company, Tap Music — talks about his efforts to arrange a collaboration between Dua and Madonna.

Noting that when he first met Dua at age 17, she “aspired to be Madonna,” Mawson says now, “She’s definitely the complete pop star,” and notes that “obviously,” Dua’s current album, Future Nostalgia, is “heavily influenced by Madonna.”

“In fact, we’re about to try and get Madonna on a record,” Mawson dished. “I’m going to write the email and see if she’s up for going on a Dua track. But Dua’s definitely got it all, so she’s got unlimited potential.”

Madonna generally seems up for collaborations with younger artists: Over the years, she’s collaborated with everyone from Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, to rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, to Latin music superstar Maluma. She also contributed a monologue to Ariana Grande‘s video “God Is a Woman.”

By Andrea Dresdale

