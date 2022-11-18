‘Queer Eye”s Antoni Porowski is engaged

Netflix/Ilana Panich-Linsman

Wedding bells are in the future for Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, who announced his engagement to boyfriend Kevin Harrington.

Antoni shared the news with a low-key photo of the couple to Instagram Thursday, captioning it “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry.”

Kevin also posted to Instagram, “Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged,” alongside a carousel of photos.

The pair, who were together for three years, were flooded with congratulatory messages in the comments, including some from Antoni’s Queer Eye costars.

Jonathan Van Ness wrote, “So Cute, love soy much. Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!”

Tan France also chimed in writing, “I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer.”

