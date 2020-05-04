Over the weekend, we celebrated Zach Sobiech’s 25th birthday! But we want to continue honoring his memory and celebrating him throughout the month of May!

This month, people can run the virtual “Race for the Clouds” benefiting the Zach Sobiech Osteosarcoma Fund. Anyone who registers will get a race bib and a medal. You can run a 1 mile, 5K, 10K, half marathon or full marathon so anyone can participate. You can run any course, any time and any day in May and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Zach Sobiech Osteosarcoma Fund.

Think of this as a fun family activity and that also engages with an awesome charity while practicing social distancing. When you’re done, post a picture with your medal with the hashtag #racefortheclouds and tag virtualruneventsforcharity!

Follow the link to register: https://www.virtualrunevents.com/product/2020-race-through-the-clouds/