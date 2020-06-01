"Rain on Me" is Lady Gaga's first number-one debut in the U.K.: "I hope the whole world is dancing"

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out what kind of a splash it makes on top of the Billboard Hot 100, but for now, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are celebrating their history-making debut at number-one on the U.K.’s Officials Singles Chart with “Rain on Me.”



According to OfficialCharts.com, “Rain On Me” has debuted top top with the biggest-ever opening week streaming numbers by an all-female collaboration in the U.K.: Over eight million plays in seven days. It’s also the first all-female collaboration to top the chart since 2014’s “Bang Bang,” featuring Ariana, Nicki Minaj and British pop star Jessie J.

The song is also Gaga’s first single to debut at number-one in the U.K.

Gaga and Ariana now have six U.K. number-one singles each, matching the chart success of Queen, Britney Spears and Rod Stewart in that country.

In a statement, Gaga tells Official Charts, ““If someone told me the day I wrote ‘Rain on Me,’ a day I was crying water like misery, that this song would someday be Number 1, I never would have believed them. Thank you for celebrating this song. It’s my gift to you, to celebrate yourself. I hope the whole world is dancing.”

“To all my U.K. monsters, I love you so much from the bottom of my heart,” she adds. “Thank you for making me Number 1, and I hope you feel Number 1 every time you listen to this song.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.