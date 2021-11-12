Read Pink’s Veteran’s Day tribute to her late father

L-R: James Moore, Pink; Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Pink lost her father James Moore, a veteran, not long ago, and she paid tribute to him on his birthday with a photo showing his grave marker. Yesterday, Veteran’s Day, she wrote another loving post honoring his memory and his service.

Posting his official military photo, Pink wrote, “Look at my handsome Papa. Thank you to all the women and men for your sacrifice and your service.”

She also captioned two additional photos in the same post, writing, “The second picture is me and my Dad and brother marching in Washington. The third is his beautiful memorial box that holds his ashes.”

“They used to call him twinkle toes for dancing when he was meant to be marching in line,” Pink concluded. “Hug a veteran today. Consensually of course.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.