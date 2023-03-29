‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum Eva Marcille files for divorce

ABC/Lou Rocco

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva Marcille has filed for divorce from her husband of over four years, Michael Sterling.

The former America’s Next Top Model winner, 38, filed for divorce on March 23 and stated that their marriage was “irrevocably broken,” according to documents obtained by People. Her attorney added in the filing that the pair “are currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

In a statement to People, Marcille said, “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting.”

“Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished,” she continued. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Sterling and Marcille tied the knot in October 2018. They welcomed their sons Michael Sterling Jr., 4, and Maverick Sterling, 3, in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Marcille also has 9-year-old daughter Marley Rae from her previous relationship with ex Kevin McCall.

The model and actress is seeking legal and primary custody of their children and child support with “care and maintenance” and medical costs. She is also requesting that the pair’s assets gained during their marriage — including her own separate property — and debts be equally divided.

