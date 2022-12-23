‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Candiace Dillard Bassett talks new music, holiday plans, and what’s next

Paul Gilmore/Brav0

Some say it’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett would agree.

While promoting her new show HUSH on ALLBLK, the reality star and actress dished on her plans for the holiday season.

“[The holidays are] actually my absolute favorite time of the year,” she tells ABC Audio, adding that her birthday on December 14 helps add to the cheerfulness.

“I always have a big, ugly sweater Christmas birthday party around this time of year,” she shares. “My family gets together, we cook. I’m just excited to put my hair in a bun, make cookies, eat all of them and drink wine, some champagne, some bourbon, one or all of those, and just enjoy, you know, celebrating the success of this year.”

That success includes Candiace’s new single “Insecure” featuring Trina and the music video, which are out now. Also, her new show HUSH is out on ALLBLK and RHOP season 7 is currently airing.

“So there’s just so much to celebrate. That’s how I want to spend the remainder of the year really,” she says.

Even with so much to celebrate, Candiace is already planning ahead. When asked if she’d ever do a Christmas album, she replied, “Funny you should ask. We are working on a holiday album for December 2023, so I’m going to start working on that next year.”

