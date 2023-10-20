Reality Roundup: ‘Love Is Blind’ and ‘RHONY’

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week.

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Post-Love Is Blind reunion, many of the contestants have gone social media official with new relationships this week. Among them was Izzy Zapata, who went Instagram official with his new gal pal. On October 17, he shared a carousel of photos of him and his mystery girlfriend, who bears a striking resemblance to his former fiancée, Stacy Snyder. The couple shared a tender kiss in one image, with matching wrist tattoos reading, “Yes, chef.” Izzy captioned the post, “It all started with a cooking class.” In the season 5 reunion episode, Zapata and Snyder confirmed their separation.

Meanwhile, Jared “JP” Pierce went Instagram official with his new girlfriend after breaking things off with Taylor Rue on the show. The carousel of photos posted on Thursday, October 19, featured a photo of the couple in coordinating American flag shirts.

And the only couple to say “I do” this season, Milton and Lydia, revealed that they are a long distance couple now. Milton got a new job in Long Beach, California, while Lydia remains in Houston, Texas.

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

Former RHONY star and socialite Tinsley Mortimer is set to tie the knot with Robert Bovard in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 11, Page Six reports. Mortimer, who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has recently led a quieter life in the South. She turned down the chance to return to Bravo’s reality shows and has kept her relationship with Bovard discreet. Sources report an engagement with an emerald ring, but specifics about the couple’s dating timeline and proposal remain elusive.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.