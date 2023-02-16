Regina Hall talks ‘Girls Trip 2’, reacts to viral Golden Globes moment

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Regina Hall‘s 2023 is off to an exciting start.

The actress and producer kicked off the year by unexpectedly going viral after she accepted an award on Kevin Costner‘s behalf at the Golden Globes last month. She struggled to maintain a straight face as she laughed her way through the script, which explained Costner’s absence was due to the California storms.

The moment made headlines and when speaking with ABC Audio while promoting her new partnership with Jameson Irish Whiskey, Hall admitted the response surprised her, saying she “just had a live reaction reading the teleprompter.”

“Sometimes things that people write are funny, you know, And you just. Yeah,” she explained. “You’re in the moment, but it was a good night.”

Also coming up for Hall, is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2017 comedy Girls Trip. Last month writer/director Tracy Oliver shared hopes of setting the new film in Ghana. So what other details can Hall share?

“You know what? It’s not even I can’t say much. I will be honest. There’s just I don’t know that we necessarily at this point… I mean, I do know but we don’t necessarily know the details,” she says. “I read about Ghana the next day like everyone else, and I was like, ‘Oh, okay.'”

Hall, who starred alongside Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish in the film, added, “But I will say this. We’re excited to reunite.”

“I think it’s really important for us to make sure that it’s something that the fans will be really excited about,” she continued. “But I wish I had more details. I mean, I know it’s all of us. I guess that’s a detail. And I heard we’re going to Ghana.”

