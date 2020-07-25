Regis Philbin, longtime and legendary tv host, is dead at 88.

In this Oct. 28, 2011 photo, long-time talk show host Regis Philbin gestures during a broadcast of “Live! with Regis and Kelly”, in New York. Philbin, along with Joan Rivers, Rhea Perlman and Kevin Nealon will be guest-starring on the TV Land series, “Hot in Cleveland.” (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

Regis Philbin has died. The beloved star and longtime tv host was 88.

The legendary television host died on July 24. In 1988, Philbin began his iconic career as the host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.

Philbin also served as the original host of the widely popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 1999 to 2002. In addition, the New York City native’s hosting credits include Million Dollar Password, the first season of America’s Got Talent, as well as a reoccurring co-host seat on Rachael Ray.