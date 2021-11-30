Remember Harry Styles’ viral multi-colored cardigan? Well, it’s now an NFT

Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Image

Harry Styles just earned his “beauty mogul” title after launching his new company, Pleasing, but it appears he’s added yet another feather in his cap — that of NFT maker.

VOGUE has the scoop. Last year, Harry turned heads when he wore a colorful patchwork JW Anderson cardigan and, since then, the outfit has become somewhat of a TikTok meme. Influencers who had a pair of knitting needles handy tried recreating it and sparked the #harrystylescardigan challenge over the summer.

So, what happened to Harry’s eye-catching cardigan? The Victoria and Albert Museum in London acquired the green, orange, yellow and red patchwork piece in 2020, where it remains on display today. But the sweater has gained new life in the form of an NFT.

Xydrobe, an NFT auction platform that focuses on virtual fashion, partnered with JW Anderson to digitize that $1,890 sweater — a process that took over 300 hours.

The lucky winner of the auction won’t be able to physically wear the cardigan, unfortunately, but they will be able to slip it on in the virtual world.

The auction starts Sunday, December 12 and will run for 48 hours on Xydrobe’s official website.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, allow buyers to exercise sole ownership over a unique piece of digital media, such as individual songs, videos and images … and, now, cardigans.

