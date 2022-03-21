Report: Adam Levine puts ‘Architectural Digest’-featured home on sale for $57.5 million

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Last summer, Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo invited fans to tour their gorgeous mansion in Pacific Palisades, California, in an Architectural Digest video. But now, TMZ is reporting that the couple are unloading the place for $25 million more than they paid for it.

As TMZ notes, Adam bought the house from Ben Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, for $32 million in 2019, and he’s now listing it for a whopping $57.5 million. Of course, Adam and Behati did extensively renovate the estate and grounds after purchasing the place.

According to the real-estate website Dirt, the estate sits on more than three acres of land and includes a main house and a four-bedroom guest house, for a total of 10 bedrooms and 14 baths in 16,000 square feet of living space. It’s also got every amenity, from a pool, fire pit and basketball court outside, to a sauna, fireplaces, a gym, a combination movie theater/arcade and a gourmet kitchen.

Dirt also notes that when Adam and Behati made the video for Architectural Digest, Adam announced that he was “never leaving” and said the house wasn’t for sale…”for at least a year.” The couple has a history of flipping homes: They’ve done it twice before, making millions in the process.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.