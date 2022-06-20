Report: Adele’s Vegas residency options for 2022 are dwindling

While Adele insisted in February that her postponed Las Vegas residency is “absolutely 100%” going to happen this year, the window during which she might perform that residency is dwindling — that is, if she still plans to perform at Caesars Palace.

Adele initially put her 24-shot Weekends with Adele residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on hold early this year due to a variety of production issues that were exacerbated the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, fans have been waiting for her to reschedule, and Adele even told talk show host Graham Norton that it has to happen this year because she wants to have a baby next year.

However, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that workers at the Colosseum were just told last week that they’re being laid off for the summer. They won’t work from July 9– the end of alt-rocker Morrissey‘s shows at the venue — until the start of Rod Stewart’s next batch of residency dates on September 23.

The Colosseum will therefore be dark for most of July, all of August and three weeks in September. After Rod finishes, Adele could conceivably do her residency in October, November or December but the Las Vegas Review-Journal says there’s been “zero evidence of a plan” for her to do so. Other possible venues in Vegas, such as Planet Hollywood, Park MGM or Resorts World, are all booked up for 2022, the paper reports.

In other Adele news, the British tabloid the Daily Mail reports that both she and Harry Styles were invited to perform at the Platinum Party at the Palace, the star-studded concert in honor of Queen Elizabeth II‘s Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne, but both said no due to “scheduling issues.”