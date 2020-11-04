Report: Blake Shelton asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before popping the question

Turns out Gwen Stefani‘s future with Blake Shelton was ultimately determined by three other people — all under the age of 15.

A source tells People magazine that before Blake popped the question to his fellow Voice coach, he asked her three sons for permission. Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who are 14, 12 and six years old, respectively, are Gwen’s children from her first marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale.

“Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission,” the source dishes. “Her family very much approves of him. He’s an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise.”

The couple shared the happy news on October 27, with both posting a photo of themselves kissing, and Gwen showing off her ring.

Gwen and Blake first got together romantically in 2015, after Gwen split from Rossdale and Blake finalized his divorce from fellow country star Miranda Lambert. In 2016, Blake told Billboard, “Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?”

This past year, the lovebirds have released two hit duets: “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody But You.”

“Gwen just loves sharing her life with Blake,” the source tells People. “He gives her so many things that were missing from her life for years.”

