Report: Britney Spears’ lawyer will resign today

Britney Spears‘ lawyer is planning to resign today, TMZ reports.

Sam Ingham, who has been Britney’s court-appointed attorney during her conservatorship, plans to file legal documents asking to be dismissed. Sources tell TMZ that Ingham wants out because he’s upset that Britney told a judge last month that she never knew that she could ask for her conservatorship to be ended. Ingham maintains he’s always told Britney she could, but that she never wanted to.

While sources tell TMZ that Britney did tell Ingham she wanted her dad, Jamie Spears, removed from the conservatorship, she never told him she wanted to end the conservatorship itself. And because Ingham is legally required to inform Britney of her options — which he insists he did — he’s now angry that Britney claimed in court that he never provided her with this information.

As previously reported, Britney’s longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, has resigned, citing Britney’s plans to “retire.” In addition, the wealth management company Bessemer Trust has resigned from the conservatorship, citing Britney’s desire for it to end. In court, Britney called the conservatorship “abusive” and said it was causing her “way more harm than good.”

Sources tell TMZ that at the next court hearing, the remaining members of the conservatorship team will present evidence to the judge that contradicts some of the things Britney said in court.

