Report: Britney’s doctors want her dad out of her conservatorship, too

Britney Spears may have just received more legal ammunition she can use to remove her father Jamie Spears from her conservatorship.

Variety reports that after Britney’s new lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, filed a petition to officially replace Mr. Spears as the conservator of her estate, the conservator of Britney herself, Jodi Montgomery, has filed documents agreeing that Jamie Spears should be removed.

According to Variety, the document notes that Montgomery — who’s in charge of Britney’s well-being and coordinates with her doctors — agrees that “Jamie Spears should not continue to act as … Conservator of the Estate, because his doing so is not in the best interest of” of Britney. The document also says that the singer’s “medical team agrees that it is not in the best interest of [Britney] for Mr. Spears to remain Conservator.”

Variety predicts that a court would take very seriously any claim from Britney’s doctors that Jamie Spears’ role as conservator is causing his daughter harm.

Montgomery’s filing also reportedly approves of the plan to appoint a CPA, Jason Rubin, to replace Jamie as the one in charge of Britney’s finances. Rosengart’s petition to remove Jamie claimed that he had “profited handsomely” from his role, revealing that he receives $16,000 per month in compensation.

Rosengart also claimed Britney’s net worth is suspiciously low, and wrote in the petition, “Serious questions abound concerning Mr. Spears’s potential misconduct, including conflicts of interest, conservatorship abuse and the evident dissipation of Ms. Spears’s fortune, which Mr. Spears has effectively controlled since 2008.”

Mr. Spears has denied any wrongdoing in his role as conservator of Britney’s estate.

Last month, Britney shocked the world by telling a Los Angeles Superior Court judge that her conservatorship was “abusive” and was doing her more harm than good.

