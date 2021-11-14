Report: Death of Chris Daughtry’s daughter Hannah was a homicide

Chris Daughtry and Hannah in 2010; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Chris Daughtry postponed his scheduled concerts this weekend due the death of his daughter Hannah, which now is reportedly being investigated as a homicide.

Hannah, 25, was found dead inside her Tennessee home on Friday, People reported. Chris’ wife Deanna, Hannah’s mother, wrote on Instagram, “We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.“

TMZ has now subsequently reported that the death was a homicide and is being investigated as such. It was also reported that Hannah’s boyfriend has been arrested, but it’s not clear what he was arrested for.

Hannah and her brother Griffin, 23, are Deanna’s children from a previous relationship. Together, Chris and Deanna — who married in 2000 — have 10-year-old twins Adalynn and Noah. According to USA Today, Chris later adopted Hannah and Griffin.

“I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” Chris wrote on Instagram. “I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

“Thank you all for your kind words and condolences,” he added. “They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss. Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deep.“

The New York Post reports that Hannah’s life has been filled with tragedy in the last few years. Her and Griffin’s father, Randall Scott Price, died by suicide in 2018. Eight months later, Hannah had a run-in with gang members and was shot in the face; leaving her with a prosthetic eye. This past April, she and a man were arrested in a hit-and-run incident in Tennessee.

