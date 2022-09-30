Report: Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are dating

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards

Looks like Dua Lipa has a new man in her life — late night host Trevor Noah.

Page Six reports the Grammy winner was seen palling around New York City with Noah on Wednesday night, and the two were even caught sharing a kiss. It is unknown when Dua, 27, began seeing Noah, 38.

Despite the unknown origins of their rumored love story, spies who caught them moseying around the Big Apple say they seem to be very happy to be in the other’s company. The rumored couple also grabbed a dinner at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant.

“They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant,” one source told the outlet. “It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal.”

Once they finished eating, they “left together and walked,” says the source, who added that the two took a moment “for long embraces” and “kissed.”

Reps for the Daily Show host and Dua have not responded to the outlet’s request for comment at this time.

Dua parted ways with her boyfriend of two years, Anwar Hadid, earlier this year.

