Report: Health scares have strengthened Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage

Justin and Hailey Bieber‘s marriage has only grown stronger after their respective health battles. Justin is recovering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, while Hailey is rebounding from a blood clot in her brain and corrective surgery on her heart.

“Hailey has been so supportive of Justin, just like he supported her with her health issues,” a supposed insider told People. “They’re unbreakable.”

Justin recently had to postpone the North American leg of his global tour to recover from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has paralyzed the right side of his face. He is on the mend, with Hailey recently telling ﻿Good Morning America﻿ that her husband is “doing really well. …He’s getting better every single day. He’s feeling a lot better… He’s going to be totally OK, and I’m just grateful that he’s fine.”

Hailey, who was rushed to the hospital in March after experiencing stroke-like symptoms and later underwent surgery to close a hole in her heart, is currently on the road to promote her new skincare line, Rhode.

Although they’re apart, a friend of the two told People that Hailey “constantly checked in on Justin.” They add, “It’s been very scary for her. Even though she knows he will be fine, it’s definitely been an overwhelming year so far.”

A music insider also tells ﻿People ﻿that these recent health challenges helped strengthen their marriage. “Justin has matured in his marriage,” the source explained. “Hailey has been a good influence. They will do whatever it takes to help each other.”

Hailey, 25, and Justin, 28, wed in 2018.

