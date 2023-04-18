Report: Jonathan Majors dropped by longtime manager

ABC

Jonathan Majors has been dropped by his longtime management company, Entertainment 360, three weeks after the Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute in New York City, sources tell Deadline.

The split was due to Majors’ personal behavior, according to the insiders.

Meanwhile, PR firm The Lede Company also severed ties with the 33-year-old actor in the last month, and Majors and fashion house Valentino “mutually agreed” that he would not be attending this year’s Met Gala as one of its guests.

Majors was arrested March 25 over an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year old woman. The unnamed victim was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” police said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent … We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ attorney, said in a statement.

Chaudhry also provided text messages that she said were sent to Majors from the unnamed woman in which she said she “was the one who used physical force on him,” not the other way around.

Majors is expected to appear before a judge May 8 as he faces multiple counts of harassment and assault from the New York City D.A.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.