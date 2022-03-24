Report: Justin Bieber’s marriage “elevated” following Hailey’s health scare

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

﻿Justin Bieber﻿’s marriage to ﻿Hailey﻿ has only strengthened following his wife’s health scare. The model suffered “stroke-like symptoms” earlier this month and required hospitalization for a blood clot in her brain. She has since made a full recovery.

A source told ﻿Entertainment Tonight ﻿that the incident has a positive effect on the couple’s relationship and they are more in love than ever.

“Hailey went through a traumatic experience with her blood clot, but she is thankfully doing much better and is healthy,” the insider spilled. “This actually elevated her relationship with Justin and solidified that he will always be by her side through thick and thin and make sure she is taken care of and supported in any capacity.”

The source said, “Justin was shaken up by the experience” because “Hailey is his world.”

“He could never imagine life without her. This brought them closer together than ever before and it was a reminder for the both of them to really appreciate each other and their special relationship,” the spy noted.

The source says, in all, the couple is spending more time together because of how they reacted to the health scare: “Hailey knows now more than ever that she can always rely on him and lean on him when she needs support. They never want to let each other go and feel so grateful to call each other husband and wife and to feel like they have a true partner.”

Justin previously opened up about his wife’s health scare at last week’s concert in Denver, where he told the crowd, “It’s been really scary, but I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands. And that’s a good thing.”

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018.

