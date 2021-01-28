Report: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have put wedding "on the back burner"

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were set to wed in a romantic ceremony last year, but were forced to postpone their nuptials because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now, the two lovebirds, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove on August 26, are reportedly not even thinking about rescheduling their wedding.

A source close to the couple spoke to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “They’ve put wedding planning on the back burner and there’s been no discussion of a new wedding date at the moment.”

Adds the source, “They don’t want to put any pressure on themselves about it.”

The ceremony, which was rumored to be held in Japan and include 150 guests, apparently tested Katy and Orlando’s relationship during the planning stages.

“There was a lot of stress and tension,” claims the insider, “but now that things are so great between them, they have the mentality of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.'”

With a newborn to raise, the upcoming season of American Idol on the horizon and a pandemic that continues to rage on, the two have plenty on their plate.

“Orlando has been in full dad mode and is such a natural,” the source gushes. “[Katy] absolutely loves being a mom and that’s her #1 commitment.”

As for how the “Roar” singer is gearing up for the next season of Idol, which starts February 14, the insider claims, “[she] is getting ready to get back into work full swing, but will definitely do it at a slower pace than before.”

Katy, 36, and Orlando, 44, first announced their engagement in 2019.

By Megan Stone

