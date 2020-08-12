Report: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom house hunting ahead of new baby

ABC News/Frame Grab

New baby, new house? Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly house-hunting for their soon-to-be expanding family.

According to TMZ, the two have been touring some massive homes in Montecito, California.

The couple currently lives in a 3,000-square-foot space in Santa Barbara and are apparently looking to upgrade big-time. TMZ reports the homes they are visiting are all at least 10,000 square feet on multiple acres of land.

One property is a $10 million six-bedroom estate with a whopping 14 bathrooms, a tennis court, a bocce ball court and more. Another is an $11 million home with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a climbing wall, a theater and a wine cellar. The third property is the most expensive: At $14 million, it’s got six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a guest house.

Katy and Orlando are expecting their first child together any day now. Katy is also prepping for the release of her album Smile on August 28. On Thursday at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, she’ll be giving a first look at her new video for “Smile” on her Facebook page.

By Andrea Tuccillo

