Report: Katy Perry residency coming to Las Vegas later this year

After being rumored for quite some time, it seems Katy Perry is finally taking the plunge and plotting a Las Vegas residency.

Sources tell Billboard the singer is planning to launch the residency later this year at a new Sin City venue, The Theatre at Resorts World. The 5,000-capacity theater is being run in partnership with live entertainment company, AEG Presents.

Katy’s residency is expected to run into 2022.

The move, Billboard notes, makes sense for Katy. She has the star power to fill a venue of that size, is known for her highly visual stage shows, and she just became a mom and is likely looking for a more stable gig as opposed to touring.

Katy herself has yet to confirm the news.

