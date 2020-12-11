Report: Kelly Clarkson accuses estranged husband Brandon Blackstock of defrauding her

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly fired the latest salvo in what is turning into a messy divorce from her estranged husband and former manager Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson has filed legal documents with the California Labor Commission, claiming Blackstock defrauded her out of millions of dollars by charging her exorbitant fees, according to TMZ.

Among other things, the “Stronger” singer claims Blackstock wasn’t legally allowed to operate as a talent agent, because he never obtained a license.

Kelly is also suing Blackstock for the commissions she paid over the 13 years she was with his company, Starstruck Managment. That suit came in response to the one Starstruck filed against her in September, claiming she owes them $1.4 million in commissions.

In response to this latest filing, Bryan Freedman, lawyer for Starstruck, tells TMZ, “The labor petition conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency CAA at all times. While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record.”

Adds Freedman, “It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.”

Kelly, who filed for divorce in June, was awarded primary custody of the two children she shares with Blackstock — six-year-old River Rose and four-year-old Remington Alexander — earlier this month.

Despite that ruling, however, a source tells People that Blackstock, 43, is asking for more than $5.2 million a year in financial support.

By George Constantino

