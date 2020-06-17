Report: Kelly Clarkson and husband "clashed on so many levels"

US Weekly quotes a source on Kelly’s syndicated talker The Kelly Clarkson Show as saying, “Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn’t. Brandon’s very laid-back, whereas Kelly’s pretty high-strung.”

“They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return,” the source dished.

But it wasn’t just self-isolating at their ranch in Montana with their four kids that put an end to things, the source claims. The problems actually started when the family moved from Nashville to L.A. so Kelly could host The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“When she went to Hollywood, it changed things,” dishes the source. Evidently, Brandon “prefers their quiet life in Nashville.”

According to multiple reports, Kelly filed for divorce on June 4, citing irreconcilable differences. She’s asked for joint custody of the children, and has requested that she pay no alimony to Brandon.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.