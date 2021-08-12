Report: Kelly Clarkson petitions judge to get her maiden name back amid divorce battle

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Here’s the latest in Kelly Clarkson‘s divorce from Brandon Blackstock: The singer is reportedly asking to have her famous maiden name legally restored.

According to legal docs obtained by The Blast, Kelly is asking for a default judgment in her case, which will officially make her divorced. She is also asking for her name to be restored and legally changed it moving forward.

The Blast reports that Brandon “isn’t putting up a fight in this department, and most of the time the judge signs off on these sorts of requests right away.”

Kelly and Brandon tied the knot in 2013 and split in June 2020; they are now currently trying to hash out their finances, including spousal support and child support.

