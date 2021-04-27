Report: New Billie Eilish album ‘Happier Than Ever’ arriving in July

ABC

Sound the alarm: Billie Eilish‘s new album is apparently almost here.

Fans have spotted city billboards revealing that the “bad guy” star’s upcoming sophomore album is titled Happier Than Ever, and will arrive on July 30. Variety cites a “source close to the situation” who confirms the news.

The billboards popped up following Eilish’s teaser video posted Monday, which featured a clip of a song seemingly titled “Happier Than Ever.” Eilish had also performed a snippet of the song in her The World’s a Little Blurry documentary, which premiered in February.

Eilish released her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? in 2019, which spawned the singles “bad guy,” “bury a friend,” “you should see me in a crown” and “all the good girls go to hell.” She’s since shared the new songs “everything i wanted,” “my future” and “Therefore I Am,” as well as her James Bond theme “No Time to Die.”

