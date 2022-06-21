Report: Olivia Rodrigo is dating Zack Bia

ABC

Olivia Rodrigo has been keeping busy with her SOUR World Tour — and her reported new boyfriend.

﻿People ﻿reports the Grammy winner is dating Instagram star and DJ ﻿Zack Bia﻿﻿. A source told the outlet “they’ve been dating since the Super Bowl. They really like each other.”

Representatives for Olivia, 19, and Zack, 26, have not commented on the reports.

Olivia was previously linked to 25-year-old producer Adam Faze, but the two never confirmed their relationship, which reportedly lasted for seven months. She also reportedly dated fellow High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, and their breakup is rumored to have inspired her SOUR album.

As for Zack, he had an on-again, off-again relationship with singer Madison Beer — but the two called it quits in 2019. He was also seen canoodling with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline in December, but he previously stated they are just friends that “hang out all the time.”

