Report: Phil Collins and ex-wife are splitting up again, four years after reconciliation

Phil Collins and his third wife Orianne split in 2006 after six years of marriage; their divorce, finalized in 2008, reportedly cost Phil nearly $50 million. In 2016, they revealed that they’d reconciled and were back in a relationship. Now it appears that they two have split again — because Orianne married another man.

According to a marriage certificate obtained by the British tabloid The Sun, Orianne, 46, married Thomas Bates, 31, in Las Vegas this August. According to The Sun, Phil says Orianne told him she was going to Vegas on a “business trip.” Now, the paper says he’s trying to have her evicted from his Miami, Florida home.

She, on the other hand, has refused to leave. She has reportedly changed the security codes and is saying that unless Phil renegotiates their divorce settlement, she’ll release ” “false and embarrassing” accusations about him.

Orianne’s lawyer told The Sun, “We will deal with Mr Collins in the courthouse, not the gossip column.”

TMZ reports that Phil doesn’t plan to give Orianne any more money, because he thinks she squandered all the money from their original settlement, and lost a chunk of it in her divorce from Charles Mejiati, who she married after she and Phil broke up.

Orianne and Phil have two kids, Nicholas and Matthew, and when they reconciled, Orianne told People magazine that they were thrilled, especially their younger son, Matthew.

When Phil launched his Not Dead Yet tour, which ran from 2017 to 2019, Nicolas played the drums in his place, as his medical issues have severely limited his ability to play.

By Andrea Dresdale

