Report: Post Malone healthy and happy after fans raise concerns about dramatic weight loss

Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Fans of Post Malone raised concerns over his health after the singer looked noticeably thinner on a recent tour stop in Australia.

TMZ spoke to sources reportedly close to Post about his rapid weight loss, to which they attributed several factors — none of which are addiction or illness.

The sources say Post had bulked up for a movie role, and is now shedding the weight via a strict diet and workout regimen. The insiders add the “Circles” singer has been touring since September and note his 90-minute sets are also affecting his weight loss.

The singer’s father, Rich Post, has also reportedly responded to concerned fans. According to a fan account run by Post’s Brazilian supporters, the singer’s father commented on a video speculating on the weight loss.

Post’s father wrote, according to a screenshot, “Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically.”

The singer has yet to address his weight loss to fans.

