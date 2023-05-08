Report: Ray Liotta’s cause of death revealed

Liotta in ‘Black Bird’/Apple TV+

TMZ has reportedly obtained the death certificate for Goodfellas star Ray Liotta. According to the gossip site, his death last May was caused by heart and lung issues.

The Emmy-nominated star, 67, reportedly died from natural causes: Specifically, acute heart failure, respiratory insufficiency and pulmonary edema, or fluid in his lungs.

Liotta died in his sleep on May 22 in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the thriller Dangerous Waters. After his death, he appeared in the drama Black Bird and the slasher comedy Cocaine Bear.

