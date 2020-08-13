Report: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello still together, but "taking time apart"

That doesn’t mean they’re broken up, though. A source tells In Touch magazine that Shawn decided to go back to Los Angeles, and initially, Camila was supposed to join him, but they nixed the idea.

“They decided they needed to take a break from each other,” dishes the source. “They were in love and were best friends — they still are. The past year was a whirlwind for them and they supported each other so much. Nothing really went bad between them, they just realized they need some time apart.”

Not only do both artists need space to work on new albums, but they also “need a little space to grow individually,” says the insider. However, “they still talk and love each other.”

The other way you know that they’re still together? Both singers are also following each other on Instagram, and neither has deleted posts about the other.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.