Report: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy split

They never actually confirmed their relationship, but now Taylor Swift has reportedly broken up with 1975 singer Matty Healy.

Fans have spent weeks speculating on their relationship, especially after Healy attended numerous Taylor concerts and the two were spotted together in various cities, amid reports that they were seen kissing and holding hands. But now, whatever it was is apparently over.

“They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

While Taylor told fans during a tour stop that she’d never been happier, her relationship with the British artist has been an issue for some of her fans. Earlier this year, Healy appeared on a podcast in which he laughed at racist jokes the hosts made about rapper Ice Spice and joked about watching brutal pornography.

Healy recently dismissed the controversy as “just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’”

Fans also disliked the fact that years ago Healy had said dating Taylor would be “emasculating.” In fact, some were so angry that they published an open letter to Taylor, in which they claimed that if she continued to stay silent on Healy’s problematic actions, she’d be “contribut[ing] to systemic oppression.”

A few weeks after that, fans again raised their eyebrows at the announcement that Taylor had tapped Ice Spice for a remix of her song “Karma.” Meanwhile, Rolling Stone pointed out in a headline, “We Wouldn’t Be Having This Conversation If Taylor Swift Was a Man.”

