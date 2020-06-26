Richard Marx is giving fans a "Front Row Seat" with live pay-per-view on Sunday

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

This Sunday at 4 p.m. ET, Richard Marx is playing live, and you’ll be able to watch from your own home. Called Front Row Seat: Live from Your House, the pay-per-view event will be just like one of his solo acoustic concerts, and he says it’s “the next best thing” to an actual show.

“Doing a concert in a venue without an audience is, of course, strange for all of us,” he tells ABC Audio. “But in this last few months of lockdown, I’ve done plenty of performing to the camera on my Instagram and my social media, where I talk to the audience and I sing songs and I kid around. And I started to feel more comfortable just knowing — even though I can’t see or hear them — I know that they’re watching and I know they’re listening.”

But this pay-per-view will put his Instagram shows to shame.

“I’m thrilled that instead of it just sort of being live from my house, on my couch, it’ll have great production value and great sound,” he notes. “So I think it’ll be a really good experience. And I think it’s probably going to be something that most performers are going to be doing for a while.”

Amid COVID-19, Richard admits, “I know personally, I don’t feel remotely close to being safe, inviting people to gather and perform in the same room. I certainly wouldn’t feel their safety was 100 percent. So I think we just sort of have to come up with ways to do the next best thing. And this is a great example.”

Tickets are available at Richard’s website; VIP tickets will grant you access to a Zoom call with him before the show. Ticket and t-shirt bundle proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.