Ricky Martin denies “untrue” and “disgusting” allegations of relationship with nephew

Via his lawyer, Ricky Martin has denied claims that he was involved in a romantic relationship with his nephew, calling the allegations “untrue” and “disgusting.”

Earlier this month, Ricky had a domestic abuse restraining order filed against him in Puerto Rico, according to the newspaper El Vocero. The restraining order stated that Ricky and his accuser were in a relationship for seven months, but broke up two months ago. Since then, the accuser claimed, Ricky continued to call him frequently and hang around his house, so the accuser “feared for his safety.”

Ricky’s accuser wasn’t named, but at the time, Ricky said via his lawyer that the allegations were “completely false and fabricated.”

But then the plot thickened when the Spanish news website Marca reported that one of Ricky’s brothers, Eric Martin, had revealed that the person who’d filed the restraining order against Ricky was Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, 21, who is Ricky’s nephew.

In a statement to ABC News, Ricky’s lawyer, Marty Singer said, “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been – and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.”

The statement continued, “We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

According to Marca, Ricky would face up to 50 years in prison if convicted, as per Puerto Rico’s laws regarding incest.

Ricky has been married to Jwan Yosef since 2017 and the couple has four children.

