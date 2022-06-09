Ricky Martin gives rainbow stamp of approval on Christina Aguilera allyship: “She uses her voice for us”

ABC

Christina Aguilera, who is headlining LA Pride this Saturday, regularly uses her platform to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. According to Ricky Martin, artists from that community appreciate what the “Beautiful” singer has done for them.

“Christina is a force! Her voice has become synonymous with greatness and the most commendable thing is that [after] becoming one of the most successful female artists of all time, she uses her voice as a constant ally to the LGBTQ+ community,” he told ﻿People﻿.

He continued to gush, “She is an amazing mother, a businesswoman and a proud Latina.”

The two collaborated on the track “Nobody Wants to Be Lonely” in 2001, a time when Ricky was fending off rumors about his sexuality. The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer publicly came out as gay in 2010. In 2017 he married husband ﻿Jwan Yosef.

Christina previously told the outlet of her advocacy, “Being an LGBTQ+ ally is not something that’s short-lived. It’s in my DNA.” She added of her connection with the community, “We’ve all come from struggle; We’ve all had to fight to be heard.”

She takes the L.A. State Historic Park stage on June 11.

