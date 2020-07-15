Right now, *this* artist is the world’s biggest pop star

If you’re a fan of a particular artist, you’ll probably tell anyone who’ll listen why they’re the biggest star in the world — or at least why they deserve to be. But Bloomberg has come up with a formula that ranks the world’s biggest artists, and right now, the person on the top of its chart is Lady Gaga.

Bloomberg’s Pop Star Power Rankings currently has Gaga as the world’s biggest pop star, thanks to her new album, Chromatica, which was the biggest-selling album in the U.S. this past month. She was also the most listened-to artist in June on Spotify.

Other data that the ranking takes into account include Instagram interactions and concert ticket sales — but of course, nobody’s got anything to put in the latter column due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the artists who currently rank below Lady Gaga on Bloomberg’s chart are rappers, due to the genre’s huge success on the album and streaming charts in the last few months. Others include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Lewis Capaldi and The Weeknd. Number two, though, is Latin music superstar Bad Bunny.

By Andrea Dresdale

