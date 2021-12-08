Rihanna, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

What do Rihanna, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have in common? According to Forbes, they’re some of the most powerful women in the world.

The magazine released its 18th annual World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list on Wednesday, which celebrates female politicians, entrepreneurs, activists and other movers and shakers from across the globe.

Rihanna is the highest-ranked among the three, at number 68, and is celebrated for her newly minted billionaire status thanks to her Savage x Fenty lingerie line and successful Fenty Beauty, which is among the fastest-growing cosmetics companies in the world.

Forbes also ranks billionaires from 1 to 10 on a self made score chart, with 1 meaning they inherited all their money and 10 reserved for those who established their wealth entirely on their own. Rihanna scored a 10.

Forbes ranks Beyoncé at number 76 and highlighted her On The Run II stadium tour, which averaged about $5 million in ticket sales per night and amassed over $250 million overall. The magazine also took note of her popular Ivy Park collaborations with Adidas, as well as her ﻿Homecoming live album and Netflix special that explored her headline-making 2018 performance at Coachella. She was given a self-made score of eight.

Taylor, who also has a self-made score of eight, is this year’s youngest honoree, landing at number 78. The outlet commended the 31-year-old’s quest to regain full ownership of her master catalogue by re-recording her old music, which earned her a 10th number-one album on the Billboard charts thanks to Red (Taylor’s Version). In addition, she was praised for her political activism and for being among the handful of artists to have an album that recently sold over a million copies, which was 2020’s folklore.

