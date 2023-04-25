Rihanna, BTS, SZA, Selena Gomez, Doja Cat & more win Webby Awards

ABC

After winning multiple awards for their music, some of pop music’s top names are now winning awards for their domination of the internet. Rihanna, SZA, Doja Cat, BTS, Selena Gomez and more are just some of the winners of this year’s Webby Awards.

The fourth installment of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show, which featured models and celebrities showing off Rih’s lingerie line, won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle Branded Video Entertainment. Meanwhile, Selena’s cosmetics line Rare Beauty won for Fashion & Beauty, General Social.

SZA was named Webby Artist of the Year for her chart-topping album SOS and for “her ingenious use of the Internet to share unique, brilliantly honest art.” SZA’s “Kiss Me More” duet partner Doja Cat won Best Influencer or Creator Endorsement, Features for her team-up with Taco Bell.

Christina Aguilera‘s new 2022 video for her 20-year-old hit “Beautiful” won the award for Music Video, while BTS‘s My BTS Story won for Best Community Engagement, Features. Fellow K-pop superstars BLACKPINK won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Partnership or Collaboration, Features for the #PinkVenomChallenge they did with YouTube Shorts.

The awards will be handed out May 15 in New York City in a ceremony hosted by Roy Wood Jr.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.