Rihanna celebrates Fenty perfume selling out

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

After recently reaching billionaire status, Rihanna has even more to celebrate. Her new perfume, named Fenty Eau De Parfum, has sold out, less than 24 hours after its launch on Tuesday.

To celebrate the impressive achievement, the “Diamonds” singer took to Instagram to share three photos of herself in bed wearing sunglasses and rocking an oversize black hoodie while eating what appears to be caviar.

Rih captioned the post, “how I woke up after #FENTYPARFUM sold out this morning!!!”

The Fenty founder first teased that she would be dropping a fragrance almost two weeks ago, sharing a few black-and-white photos of herself, with the simple caption “#FENTYPARFUM COMING SOON.”

A day prior to the perfume release, Rihanna posted a compilation of interview clips from various celebrities, including Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Jennifer Lawrence and Jim Parsons, all of whom had expressed that the singer smelled good — or in Nas X’s words, “like heaven.”

Fenty Eau De Parfum comes in a simple, yet elegant amber bottle and retails for $120. A restock date has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.