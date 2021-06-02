Rihanna celebrates Pride in new Savage X Fenty collection

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman

In honor of Pride Month, Rihanna is making sure her LGBTQ fans celebrate in style with a brand-new Savage X Fenty collection.

The “Umbrella” singer released her inaugural Pride collection on Tuesday, writing on the official Savage X website, “Our first-ever Pride Capsule Collection is here for every BODY.”

In a press release, obtained by Page Six, Rihanna shared, “Pride is all about appreciating your authentic self.”

“I am very excited about this collection and showing love and support to the LGBTQIA+ community, which includes so many of our customers, team members and fans,” the 33-year-old continued.

The line, which is available for purchase now, includes colorful boxers, bralettes, stockings, jackets, lounge wear and other statement pieces that range in price from $5 to $34 USD. The collection also teases images of future offerings that will be released at a later date.

In addition, Rihanna made sure that her Pride line was modeled by a diverse set of individuals that celebrate all body types, ethnicities, sexualities and genders. Among those modeling the new collection are RuPaul’s Drag Race star Gigi Goode and transgender activist Jaslene Whiterose.

The “Love on the Brain” singer also plans to cap off Pride Month by throwing a virtual Pride party at the end of June.

