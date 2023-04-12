Rihanna drops $21 million on Matthew Perry’s former LA penthouse

ABC

It’s good to be a billionaire. Rihanna has just purchased a huge LA penthouse for $21 million, according to Dirt.

Per Dirt, since 2014 Rihanna’s been living in a luxury condo in The Century, a super expensive, prestigious skyscraper in LA. But apparently the three-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot condo isn’t big enough to hold her growing family.

So Rih, who’s expecting her second child later this year, has bought one of The Century’s biggest condos: a penthouse that takes up the entire 40th floor of the building. The new place, formerly home to Friends star Matthew Perry, has more than 9,000 square feet of living space.

Rih will now enjoy a home with a private elevator, a movie theater, four separate outdoor terraces, custom closets and two bathrooms just in the main suite. The building itself features a swimming pool, gardens, an in-house restaurant and other amenities.

Apparently, Rihanna got a good deal on the new place. The original price was $28 million.

The condo’s gardens may have been the setting for Rihanna’s latest photos of her son: She staged an Easter photo shoot that shows him wearing a diaper, and what appears to be a necklace of precious gems and pearls, sitting on lush green grass surrounded by Easter eggs, a book called How to Catch the Easter Bunny and live bunnies.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.